Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 4,289 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,011. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

