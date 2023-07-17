Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Blue Chip Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,093 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

