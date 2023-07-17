Blue Chip Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blue Chip Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.73. 862,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

