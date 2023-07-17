Blue Chip Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blue Chip Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,363,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,817,314. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

