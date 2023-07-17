Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,000 shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,597. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

