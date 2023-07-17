Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

