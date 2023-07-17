Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.03.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.