BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 154,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,671. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

