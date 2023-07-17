Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30,278.28 on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $588.35 billion and $8.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.00823774 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00118785 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018721 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,431,331 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
