Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30,278.28 on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $588.35 billion and $8.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.00823774 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00118785 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018721 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,431,331 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

