BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Down 53.1% in June

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. BioPlus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.23.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,610,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 141.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 661,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 387,681 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 762,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 366.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 550,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 127.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

