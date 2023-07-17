BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.45 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.36.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.