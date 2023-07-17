BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.45 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.36.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
