BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.66. 138,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,368. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

