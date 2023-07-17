Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BFRI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Biofrontera has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
