Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the June 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera Stock Down 4.0 %

BFRI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Biofrontera has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 109.94% and a negative net margin of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

