Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the June 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,424. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 863.32% and a negative net margin of 168.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
