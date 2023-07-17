BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

