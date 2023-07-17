Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.99. Berry shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 184,631 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Berry Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Berry’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.