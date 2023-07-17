Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0447 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $238.34 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.83 or 0.06352703 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,039,897 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,439,897 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

