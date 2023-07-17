Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 5,976 shares.The stock last traded at $63.94 and had previously closed at $60.84.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $843.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

