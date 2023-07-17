Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.