Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $5.41 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $191.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

