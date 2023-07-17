Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.62 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.