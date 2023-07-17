Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $3,509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in General Electric by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 299,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $110.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $111.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

