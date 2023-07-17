Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,592 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

