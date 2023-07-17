Barclays Increases Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $9.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho bought 40,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho bought 40,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Forsum bought 13,333 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,807.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993. 66.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

