Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,267 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.34. The stock had a trading volume of 145,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,560. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.33 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

