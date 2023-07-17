Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 7,595 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,263. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $417.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

