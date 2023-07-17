Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $79.20 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.40.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

