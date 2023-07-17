Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $49.71 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of Moody’s worth $49,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.07. The company had a trading volume of 148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.63. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $356.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

