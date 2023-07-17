Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $40.34 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,450,202 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,292. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $70.06 on Monday, reaching $2,936.98. 85,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,230. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,939.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,661.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,539.79. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

