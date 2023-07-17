Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,729 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Laurentian dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. 3,909,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,839,605. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 289.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

