Bank of America Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $51.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 108,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 19,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

