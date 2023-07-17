AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.89.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.01. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 122.0% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,041,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 572,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AXT by 51.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

