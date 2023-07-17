AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Update

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Monday. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,368. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

