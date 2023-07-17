Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.22 or 0.00020705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $744.05 million and $65.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,033.77 or 0.99976211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.3400959 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $53,051,058.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

