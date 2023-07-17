AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Up 4.4%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 34,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 217,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 118,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.