Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $1.70 at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $1.40 to $1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 99.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.