Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 181,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 77,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 38,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,402. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

