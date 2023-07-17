Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,831 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. 116,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

