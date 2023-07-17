Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.55. 71,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

