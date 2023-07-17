Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.86 Million Stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LRGE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.69. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,994. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.