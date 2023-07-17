Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

