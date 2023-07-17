Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $15.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VHT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,353. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

