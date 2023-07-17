Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,627 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVW traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,119. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.