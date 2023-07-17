Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 35,375 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,375 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD remained flat at $44.27 during trading hours on Monday. 142,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

