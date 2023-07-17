Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Free Report) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atento and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 0 1 0 3.00 Swisscom 2 3 3 0 2.13

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,035.44%. Swisscom has a consensus price target of $601.00, suggesting a potential upside of 825.04%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Swisscom.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Atento has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atento and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento N/A N/A N/A Swisscom 13.72% 13.78% 6.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atento and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.45 billion 0.01 -$92.95 million ($8.83) -0.05 Swisscom $11.65 billion 28.90 $1.68 billion $3.24 20.05

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atento shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Swisscom beats Atento on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, transportation, logistics, and technology and media sectors. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1852 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

