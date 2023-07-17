ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $747.59. The stock had a trading volume of 776,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $707.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

