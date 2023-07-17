Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Guggenheim

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 278.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 227,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,066,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

