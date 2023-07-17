Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apyx Medical news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40 shares in the company, valued at $302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.