Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.9% during the second quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 371,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.3% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

