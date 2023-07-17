Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,834,686 shares of company stock valued at $119,262,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

